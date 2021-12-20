Book review: ‘Whistler’ sequel is unnerving and more clever

PLEASE NOTE: ALL ONLINE PURCHASES ARE AUTOMATIC RENEWALS UNLESS YOU EMAIL JPAYNE@ANNISTONSTAR.COM OR CONTACT CUSTOMER SERVICE @ 256-235-9253....
Purchase an online subscription to our website for $7.99 a month with automatic renewal. Each online subscription gives you full access to all of our newspaper websites and mobile applications. To cancel you may contact Customer Service @ 256-235-9253 or email JPAYNE@ANNISTONSTAR.COM
*NEW SUBSCRIBERS ONLY join with a NEW ANNUAL SUBSCRIPTION is just $59.99 for the first year. Existing customers do not qualify for the specials! AMEX is not accepted through this site.
After the first year, we’ll automatically renew your subscription to continue your access at the regular price of $69.99 per year. Please note *Your Subscription will Automatically Renew unless you contact Customer Service To Cancel*
“The Judge’s List” is John Grisham’s sequel to “The Whistler.” This time, there’s a judge even more corrupt than the one Grisham saw nailed at the end of his earlier work. This judge is a true sociopath.
At the end of “The Whistler,” Lacy Stolz, an investigator for the Florida Board on Judicial Conduct, had just barely survived a car wreck intended to kill her and put to rest the charges of judicial misconduct brought by a whistleblower against Judge Claudia McDover, who regularly receives her share of the money skimmed off the top of local casino receipts.