You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Book review: ‘Whistler’ sequel is unnerving and more clever

  • Comments
the judge's list

“The Judge’s List” by John Grisham, Doubleday, 2021, 357 pages, $29.95.

“The Judge’s List” is John Grisham’s sequel to “The Whistler.” This time, there’s a judge even more corrupt than the one Grisham saw nailed at the end of his earlier work. This judge is a true sociopath.

At the end of “The Whistler,” Lacy Stolz, an investigator for the Florida Board on Judicial Conduct, had just barely survived a car wreck intended to kill her and put to rest the charges of judicial misconduct brought by a whistleblower against Judge Claudia McDover, who regularly receives her share of the money skimmed off the top of local casino receipts.

Tags