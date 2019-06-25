It’s going to be difficult to find a novel more timely than Oscar Cásares’ “Where We Come From.” This latest book from the author of “Brownsville” and “Amigoland” is an affecting study of family, and at the same time, is a book whose premise seems straight from the headlines.
Cásares returns to his beloved Brownsville, Texas, to chronicle the summer of a Mexican-American family that, before it realizes what is happening, becomes involved in smuggling immigrants into the United States. What we have heard in the news about treacherous drug cartels and fanatical border patrol agents is only part of the story.
For Oscar Cásares, the essential immigrant story is what it has always been: the story of family. He tells that story in four sections and from the perspectives of three lost people.
A few years ago, former teacher Nina returned permanently to Brownsville to care for her ailing mother. Nina’s caregiving – at which she is particularly adept – reaches an ironic apex when she agrees, as a favor to her maid Rumalda, to house a group of illegal immigrants. The money that Nina will receive for doing so will help defray the cost of maintaining her small household. The illegals will stay a couple of days at most in the small house behind the one she and her mother live in.
After that experience, though, the relationship between Nina and the traffickers is difficult for her to end, at least until she discovers on the news that the “coyotes” have been captured by the authorities. Then one night, there is a knock on her door. It is young Daniel, a 12-year-old boy escaped from the traffickers, desperate for refuge.
Nina agrees to the boy’s request as long as Daniel assures her that he will follow her rules. He must stay hidden, for Nina is soon expecting the arrival of her 12-year-old godson Orlando – he’s called Orly – for another summer visit to Brownsville where his father grew up.
This year Orly is sifting through a lot of what has recently happened in his family. On the cusp of adolescence, he is told by his father that the three weeks in Brownsville will toughen him up while his older brother Alex is at camp. His father feels that Orly should learn as much of his family’s heritage as possible.
Orly isn’t quite sure who he is. He has his mother’s light skin, for example: “If it weren’t for his last name being Diaz no one would expect him to speak anything other than English.” His coloring is also an ongoing reminder of the recent unexpected death of his mother.
Home for all three of the novel’s central characters is tentative at best. Each lives in a kind of limbo. Daniel tries to contact his father often. Orly has seen what he thought to be a stable family subverted by infidelity and loss. Nina has grown old, only to discover an empty future ahead.
The new family that each of these misplaced souls uncertainly embraces is the power of this finely wrought novel. Add to that the quick, delicate glimpses into the lives of some of those who brush up against the lives of Nina, Orly, and Daniel – whether it be a day laborer saving money to bring his wife and little girl safely across the border or the fearsome “coyotes” transporting illegals into the United States or a beloved teacher deported because his work permit has lapsed.
“Where We Come From” has only one story to tell, really. Through his emphasis on the fundamental human need for family, Oscar Cásares gives a human face to the many facets of an important, if unsettling, political question for our times. For, as he movingly reminds us, Cásares believes that compassion is always to be exercised: “Being older doesn’t mean you stop making mistakes, it only means your mistakes can hurt more people.”
