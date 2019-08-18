Javier Marías is the author of 15 novels and three collections of short stories. His work has been translated into 46 languages. “Berta Isla” was first published in Spain in 2017 and in Britain last year in Margaret Jull Costa’s provocative translation.
This new novel, set between Oxford and Madrid from 1969-1990, at first seems to be a thriller along the lines of the best of John le Carré. Meticulously dissecting both sides of a marriage, however, it turns into something much more.
Berta Isla and Tomás Nevinson have known each other from youth. They become a couple when they are both 15. The immensely likeable Berta falls hard for the half-Spanish, half-English Tomás, falls for him when he was “free of mists and shadows,” falls for him before he begins his studies at Oxford, where he is known as Tom.
Tomás has an enviable facility with languages. While he is at Oxford, he is invited, at only 21, to serve as adviser for the written Spanish of Peter Edward Lionel Wheeler, the head of the Spanish Department at Exeter College.
Wheeler has an ulterior motive, however. He quickly approaches Tomás about working for British intelligence. It is an offer the student rejects until he becomes involved in an incident that, if left unchecked, will probably ruin his life.
When he returns to Madrid, Tomás settles into marriage to Berta and into his new job in the British foreign service. Once she fully realizes what Tomás actually does — “How easy it is to be in the dark,” she ironically notes — Berta receives only oblique answers to her questions.
Tomás leaves on protracted “field trips,” as he calls them, trips during which he learns “to sabotage, betray, deceive.” (Marías never lets us experience one of those trips.) When he’s home, Berta finds Tomás capable of violence, even as she finds herself capable of accommodation. “It was, after all, a fairly comfortable life, even privileged,” she argues; “you can get used to anything.”
Then Tomás fails to return home.
Over the course of 12 years, Berta realizes Tomás’ failure as a father to their children, Guillermo and Elisa: “He always tried to maintain a certain distance from them when he was in Madrid. He reined in his affection and reined in their instinctive affection for him, as if he didn’t want to become accustomed to such fond displays, so that he wouldn’t miss them too painfully during his inevitable future absences.”
Berta becomes disenchanted with Tomás as a husband, too: “I found this idea utterly repugnant, that my husband, my old love, should be so gifted at pretence, and deployed that gift and used those skills when he was far away in that part of his life to which I had no access.”
Don’t let any of this suggest that that the novel is intensely cerebral. It is full of vivid moments: Berta confronting a couple threatening her infant son in a public park; second-hand accounts of unrest in Northern Ireland; Berta visited by the mysterious Bertram Tupra, a British agent who can fix any situation.
In fact, “Berta Isla” is remarkable. It is an espionage thriller (without access to the espionage). It is an examination of a marriage of secrets and lies. It is about what language implies rather than states.
For example, Berta’s sections of the novel use first-person narration to suggest the immediacy of her ongoing discontent. Tomás’s sections use third-person narration, which affords Tomás — who’s playing many roles — a comfortable distance from the reader, just as he distances himself from others, including his wife.
“Berta Isla” is densely written and subtly unsettling. It is also a moving examination of the existential quandary facing Javier Marías: that most of us are people “who discover halfway through that, regardless of the uniqueness of each individual’s story, their story will not merit being told by anyone, or only as a fleeting reference when recounting another person’s more eventful and interesting life.”
Steven Whitton is a retired Professor of English.