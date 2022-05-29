 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
BOOK REVIEW

Book review: Vibrant novel deals with family, politics and family politics

  • Comments
‘Let’s Not Do That Again’

‘Let’s Not Do That Again’ by Grant Ginder, Henry Holt and Company, 2022, 336 pages, $27.99.

“Let’s Not Do That Again” is the exuberant new novel from Grant Ginder, the author of “The People We Hate at the Wedding.”

To fully bask in its delights is to enthusiastically embrace “Let’s Not Do That Again” as a vibrant, contemporary fairy tale. Its plot is, occasionally, as over the top as that of a fairy tale. Its most insidious character is definitively referred to as a “right-wing troll.” And, like all good fairy tales, there is always something utterly familiar about ourselves in the dilemmas faced by nearly every character.

Tags