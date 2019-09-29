“MacTrump” is a caustically funny, frighteningly cautionary play in the fashion of William Shakespeare. Its authors call it “a fictionalized satire of the first two years of the Trump era, which means it’s very fake.”
They go on to say, “It’s not real life, but a deliberate distortion akin to a funhouse mirror, a Snapchat filter, or alternative facts. It takes place in a fictitious world with a wooden core instead of a rocky one. It stars fictional characters — some of them not even human — whose names and personalities were made up as we went along.”
Sort of like Shakespeare.
“MacTrump” is written in tightly controlled blank verse. It begins on the streets of “Washingtown, the United Fiefdoms, in the New World” at the inauguration of President MacTrump and ends with the conclusion of an investigation of the administration by Sir Robert of MacMueller.
Says MacTrump in the play’s first scene:
“I’ll show that being President is easy,
“A task most simple for a man like me.
“And then the people — longing to be led
“By their own noses, e’en as asses are —
“Will beg me to remain in power longer,
“And hand the reign to others call’d MacTrump.”
Those plans do not include the newest Lady MacTrump, who remains frightened by the signs and portents she constantly observes.
Nor could it possibly include Donnison and Ericson, the two adult MacTrump sons, who are little more than burlesque comics.
Who the plan decidedly does include, however, is favored daughter Desdivanka, who sees her brothers, and probably her father, as fools to be manipulated in hopes of being MacTrump’s political legacy. Says the daughter about her father,
“My loving, noble father is a feather
“Which may be blown about by any wind.”
By the play’s last act, members of the new president’s political party are desperately trying to explain the meaning of solidarity to their boss. MacTrump is a very slow learner.
The play brims with wicked satirical portraits. In the “Republicon” corner are advisor Lady Kelleyanne Boleyn, newly found herald Lady Sarah Puckabee, Viceroy Michael Pound, Grand Duke Jeffrey Secessions and royal jester Fooliani.
Among the “Democrati” who are mourning the loss of their former leader Banquo O’Bama are Lady Nancy Prosperosi (and her war hammer) and Lady Cleosandria O’Cassio (and her big mouth).
And then there’s the Pox Network.
There’s quite a lot to keep track of during the course of the play, but more often than not “MacTrump” is a wonder. There’s a dazzling set-piece fashioned after Banquo’s ghostly return in “Macbeth.” The ghosts of many former presidents appear to offer their, um, help to MacTrump. Among them are O’Bama, of course, and Billiam O’Clinton, Richard the Worst, George the Greater and George the Lesser, as well as Dwight D. Eisenpower and Harry S. Trueman.
The most winning invention, though, has to be the anachronistic messenger McTweet, worn to a frazzle with organizing parchment and blue quills to satisfy the frequent whims of the newly elected president. McTweet is an absurdly disarming creation.
Ian Doescher is the creator of the Pop Shakespeare series. Jacopo Della Querica is the pseudonym of a former Obama staffer. “MacTrump” is, of course, intended to be political. If such satire is to your liking, give “MacTrump” a try, whatever your politics. It is an unexpectedly clever treat.
Steven Whitton is a retired Professor of English.