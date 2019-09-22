Bruce Holsinger’s new novel “The Gifted School” is going to seem snatched straight from recent headlines, even though he first conceived the book a decade-and-a-half ago.
The novel opens with the announcement — it’s even in The New York Times — for a Head of School for Crystal Academy, a new magnet school in Crystal, Colo. The academy is to be an educational institution of “accelerated and exceptional learners” who will be chosen through “a visionary, equitable, and inclusive admissions process that accounts for difference, diversity, and overall excellence.”
The inherent problem is that Crystal is a community of privilege. (Its streets are even named for gemstones.) But as Holsinger reminds us, with privilege also comes complication, especially for the families of the four women who are at the novel’s center.
Each of the families has middle-school-ready children, and those children seem — at least to their parents — to be perfect fits for the academy for “gifted” students. To those parents, “the word gifted slashed like a guillotine through other topics.”
The mothers of each of those families met 11 years ago at a swim class for babies. Rose Holland was new to town. She’s a neurologist who specializes in treating children and is a highly valuable asset to the university medical system she is part of. Her work now takes up most of her time, so much so, in fact, that she doesn’t have much time for her husband, Gareth Quinn, one-time author of one novel, or for their daughter Emma.
Emma’s best friend is another Emma, daughter of the rich, stay-at-home Samantha Zeller and her husband, Kevin, who manages a high-dollar equity fund.
Azra Unsworth-Chaudhury runs a high-end consignment store. She is divorced from Beck, who doesn’t ever seem to be able to get ahead in business as easily as he manages the soccer success of their twin sons, Aiden and Charlie.
Lauren Frye is a widow who is a social worker for Youth and Family Services. She is trying her best to rear her two lonely children: 16-year-old daughter Tessa, recently back from rehab, and wickedly bright 11-year-old son Xander, who can rarely be wrested away from his chessboard.
How the announcement about Crystal Academy profoundly affects each of these families is the through-line of this compulsively readable, often big-hearted look at how the traditions of the American Dream continue to be meticulously upended by those desperate for more prestige and public approbation.
It’s as if Holsinger is arguing that the only thing that distinguishes these children as “gifted” is that their parents can afford soccer leagues, riding lessons, fancy clothes, the best homes — even the best educations. Rose admits, early in the novel, “In Crystal, whose kid wasn’t gifted? … The school was like a rare wine, or a piece of some exotic fish. Give us one taste and the world will change. My child deserves nothing less than this.”
In direct contrast there is Atik, only son in a Peruvian family of women who work as maids for many of the families who live in Crystal. Atik, who selflessly helps his mother and grandmother clean those homes, is the one we dream for, the one we hope will be chosen by Crystal Academy. It is the genuinely gifted Atik who is capable of bringing beauty into the world.
The great pleasure, the great appeal, of “The Gifted School” is that its satire is never malicious. These parents are anxious, selfish, opportunistic. They will even lie and cheat for their children. They will many times ignore their children’s basic emotional needs. Yet Holsinger never heaps anger or pity upon his characters. He likes them; he understands how they have become as desperate as they are.
For what Bruce Holsinger generously recognizes is that every member of these privileged families — that every one of us — is searching for what wise, young Tessa, in the last of her many video blogs, says was essential to the rock-climbing that her deceased father once loved: “Someone to grab you and swing you to safety when you’re losing your grip. Someone to keep you up and hold you there, pinned against the stone.”
Steven Whitton is a retired Professor of English.