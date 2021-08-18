Book review: Tales of love and ache comprise AUM graduate’s bestseller

PLEASE NOTE: ALL ONLINE PURCHASES ARE AUTOMATIC RENEWALS UNLESS YOU EMAIL JPAYNE@ANNISTONSTAR.COM OR CONTACT CUSTOMER SERVICE @ 256-235-9253....
The stories that comprise “Filthy Animals,” the intriguingly titled collection by Brandon Taylor, all examine the wintery emotional lives of people living in America’s upper Midwest.
Taylor is a graduate of Auburn University at Montgomery. He did graduate work at the University of Wisconsin at Madison and the University of Iowa. Much of that informs the stories in this debut collection.