Book review: Suspenseful sequel offers riveting look at the natural world

“The Guide” by Peter Heller

“The Guide” by Peter Heller, Knopf, 2021, 259 pages, $27.

“The Guide” marks Peter Heller’s welcome return to one of the main characters of his 2019 blockbuster “The River.”

“The River” chronicles the trek of two Dartmouth College chums into the Canadian backcountry. Jack and Wynn — we don’t know their last names — share a love of books and, especially, nature. They decide to turn the trip into part canoeing and part fly fishing.

