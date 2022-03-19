 Skip to main content
Book review: Relationships are challenged in Irish COVID era novel

Life Without Children

“Life Without Children” by Roddy Doyle, Viking, 2022, 192 pages, $25.

“Life Without Children” is Roddy Doyle’s latest collection of stories, this time set during the COVID-19 pandemic in his beloved Dublin. 

Much of Doyle’s previous work — from “The Commitments” to the epic “A Star Called Henry” to recent works like the Booker Prize-winning “Paddy Clarke Ha Ha Ha” to last year’s “Love” — have had a bit of good old Irish “blarney” about them. 

