Book review: Posthumous le Carré novel tests loyalty of spies

“Silverview” is the manuscript left by John le Carré before his death in December 2020.
Like most of le Carré’s books, this new work is firmly rooted in the shadowy milieu of British espionage, post-Cold War. Most of its characters are physically and emotionally exhausted, well aware that honor and loyalty are things of the past.