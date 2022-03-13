 Skip to main content
Book review: Novel celebrates one of British literature’s best-known characters

The Good Wife of Bath

“The Good Wife of Bath” by Karen Brooks, William Morrow, 2022, 543 pages, $16.99.

“The Good Wife of Bath” is the new historical fiction from Karen Brooks. Published just last year in Tasmania, the book is now making its debut in this country.

“The Good Wife of Bath” is in part a celebration of one of British literature’s best-known characters. The Wife of Bath appears in — and often usurps — Geoffrey Chaucer’s “The Canterbury Tales,” the Medieval chronicle of a religious pilgrimage to Canterbury Cathedral. 

