Book review: Novel celebrates one of British literature’s best-known characters

PLEASE NOTE: ALL ONLINE PURCHASES ARE AUTOMATIC RENEWALS UNLESS YOU EMAIL JPAYNE@ANNISTONSTAR.COM OR CONTACT CUSTOMER SERVICE @ 256-235-9253....
Purchase an online subscription to our website for $7.99 a month with automaticrenewal. Each online subscription gives you full access to all of our newspaper websites and mobile applications. To cancel you may contact Customer Service @ 256-235-9253 or email JPAYNE@ANNISTONSTAR.COM
*NEW SUBSCRIBERS ONLY join with a NEW ANNUAL SUBSCRIPTION is just $59.99 for the first year. Existing customers do not qualify for the specials! AMEX is not accepted through this site.
After the first year, we’ll automatically renew your subscription to continue your access at the regular price of $69.99 per year. Please note *Your Subscription will Automatically Renew unless you contact Customer Service To Cancel*
“The Good Wife of Bath” is the new historical fiction from Karen Brooks. Published just last year in Tasmania, the book is now making its debut in this country.
“The Good Wife of Bath” is in part a celebration of one of British literature’s best-known characters. The Wife of Bath appears in — and often usurps — Geoffrey Chaucer’s “The Canterbury Tales,” the Medieval chronicle of a religious pilgrimage to Canterbury Cathedral.