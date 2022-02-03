 Skip to main content
Book review: New media chronicle highlights the rise of HBO

tinderbox

“Tinderbox: HBO’s Ruthless Pursuit of New Frontiers” by James Andrew Miller, Henry Holt and Company, 2021, 995 pages, $50.

“Tinderbox: HBO’s Ruthless Pursuit of New Frontiers” is the newest media chronicle from James Andrew Miller. 

Miller is the author of “Live from New York” about “Saturday Night Live,” and “Those Guys Have All the Fun” on the growth of ESPN. His latest book is the sweeping history of the company that caused a revolution in America’s television viewing habits. 

