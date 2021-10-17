You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Book review: Murder-solving retiree squad returns in Richard Osman sequel

  • Comments
The Man Who Died Twice

“The Man Who Died Twice” by Richard Osman, Pamela Dorman Books, 2021, 368 pages, $26

“The Man Who Died Twice” is the second Thursday Murder Club mystery from Richard Osman. It’s even better than its predecessor.

One of the surprises of last year’s fall book releases turned out to be “The Thursday Murder Club.” It quickly garnered a legion of devoted fans. “The Man Who Died Twice” is, like the first book in the series, full of so many pleasures, it’s hard to know where to begin.

Tags