You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Book review: “Morningside Heights” is a remarkable chronicle of a New York family

  • Comments
morningside heights

“Morningside Heights” by Joshua Henkin, Pantheon, 2021, 304 pages, $26.95.

“Morningside Heights” is the latest book from Joshua Henkin, author of 2012’s award-winning “The World Without You.” It’s going to be difficult to find a recent novel as quietly compassionate.

Pru Steiner, an ex-pat from the suburbs of Columbus, Ohio, ends up in a doctoral program in English literature at Columbia University, situated in Morningside Heights, a neighborhood on the upper West Side of Manhattan. Soon after, she begins a relationship with Spence Robin, her Shakespeare professor. 

Tags