Book review: Lippman brings lively social commentary to collection of stories

“Seasonal Work: Stories” by Laura Lippman, William Morrow, 2022, 327 pages, $26.99.

 

“Seasonal Work: Stories” is the sly new collection from Edgar-Award-winning crime novelist Laura Lippman, who gave us “Baltimore Blues” — the first of her well-received Tess Monaghan series — 25 years ago. 

Private investigator Tess Monaghan relentlessly made the rounds of her beloved Baltimore through a dozen novels. Lippman also found time to write another dozen stand-alone novels — most recently “The Lady in the Lake” and “Dream Girl” — and two additional collections of stories.

