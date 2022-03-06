 Skip to main content
Book review: Latest Joona Linna thriller is not for the faint of heart

the mirror man

“The Mirror Man” by Lars Kepler, translated from the Swedish by Alice Menzies, Knopf, 2022, 480 pages, $28.95.

“The Mirror Man” by Lars Kepler is the eighth entry in the series of Scandinavian thrillers featuring investigator Joona Linna. First published in Sweden two years ago, it is now making its debut in this country. 

“Lars Kepler” is the pseudonym of “the critically acclaimed husband-and-wife team Alexandra Coelho Ahndoril and Alexander Ahndoril. Their number-one internationally best-selling Killer Instinct series has sold more than fifteen million copies in forty languages.” 

