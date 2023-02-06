 Skip to main content
Book review: Is utopia still possible if tinged by human frailty?

magic kingdom

“The Magic Kingdom” by Russell Banks, Knopf, 2022, 332 pages, $30

“The Magic Kingdom” is a remarkably perceptive and heartbreaking tragedy played out against the American Dream of an earthly paradise, all seen through the eyes of Russell Banks, twice a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize. 

In his “Acknowledgements,” Banks tells us his novel is “a work of the imagination loosely based on actual events.” His book is a kind of metafiction, actually, in which a writer named Russell Banks — in the book’s wickedly funny “Foreword” — steals a box of “quarter-inch old-fashioned reel-to-reel audio tapes” he finds in the dank basement of the Veterans Memorial Library in St. Cloud, the Florida city he has stopped in for lunch at the end of a fishing trip.