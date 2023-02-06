Book review: Is utopia still possible if tinged by human frailty?

Purchase an online subscription to our website for $7.99 a month with automatic renewal or purchase a full year subscription for only $69.99 with automatic renewal. Each online subscription gives you full access to all of our newspaper websites and mobile applications. To cancel you may contact Customer Service @ 256-235-9253 or email ggray@annistonstar.com.
“The Magic Kingdom” is a remarkably perceptive and heartbreaking tragedy played out against the American Dream of an earthly paradise, all seen through the eyes of Russell Banks, twice a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize.
In his “Acknowledgements,” Banks tells us his novel is “a work of the imagination loosely based on actual events.” His book is a kind of metafiction, actually, in which a writer named Russell Banks — in the book’s wickedly funny “Foreword” — steals a box of “quarter-inch old-fashioned reel-to-reel audio tapes” he finds in the dank basement of the Veterans Memorial Library in St. Cloud, the Florida city he has stopped in for lunch at the end of a fishing trip.