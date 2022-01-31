 Skip to main content
Book review: Intertwining vignettes show beauty in life’s ordinary moments

a little hope

“A Little Hope” by Ethan Joella, Scribner, 2021, 279 pages, $25

 

“A Little Hope,” the debut novel from Ethan Joella, is the perfect little gem to have unearthed during these unsettled times. 

The novel is made up of twenty beautifully rendered, interlacing vignettes taking place during a year in the lives of families in a small city in Connecticut. It’s a city working hard to preserve the feel of small-town life, and it is that intimacy that is the book’s most moving aspect. 

