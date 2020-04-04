Book review: In the violent landscape of West Texas, women struggle to overcome

valentine by elizabeth wetmore

‘Valentine’ by Elizabeth Wetmore, HarperCollins, 2020, 308 pages, $26.99

Every so often, a novel appears that surprises with its honesty, its poetry, its humanity. “Valentine,” an astonishing debut from Elizabeth Wetmore, is such a book.

The novel is set in the oil fields of West Texas in 1976. People continue to struggle to attain the promise of the American Dream. Yet West Texas remains the same bleak landscape that has been depicted in the early novels of, say, Larry McMurtry, novels like “Horseman, Pass By” and the remarkable “The Last Picture Show.” 

