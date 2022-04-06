Book review: Homicide is a family affair in new Guterson thriller

PLEASE NOTE: ALL ONLINE PURCHASES ARE AUTOMATIC RENEWALS UNLESS YOU EMAIL JPAYNE@ANNISTONSTAR.COM OR CONTACT CUSTOMER SERVICE @ 256-235-9253....
“The Final Case,” David Guterson’s new novel, seems for its first half to be a courtroom thriller in the fashion of, say, John Grisham. Then it makes an abrupt turn, becoming a totally satisfying novel of a surprisingly different kind.
Anyone who has read Guterson’s “Snow Falling on Cedars,” his 1994 debut novel, will welcome this new one — his first book in nearly a decade — as he returns to another courtroom in his beloved American northwest.