Book review: Group quarantine makes for an absurdly satirical pandemic novel

PLEASE NOTE: ALL ONLINE PURCHASES ARE AUTOMATIC RENEWALS UNLESS YOU EMAIL JPAYNE@ANNISTONSTAR.COM OR CONTACT CUSTOMER SERVICE @ 256-235-9253....
Purchase an online subscription to our website for $7.99 a month with automaticrenewal. Each online subscription gives you full access to all of our newspaper websites and mobile applications. To cancel you may contact Customer Service @ 256-235-9253 or email JPAYNE@ANNISTONSTAR.COM
*NEW SUBSCRIBERS ONLY join with a NEW ANNUAL SUBSCRIPTION is just $59.99 for the first year. Existing customers do not qualify for the specials! AMEX is not accepted through this site.
After the first year, we’ll automatically renew your subscription to continue your access at the regular price of $69.99 per year. Please note *Your Subscription will Automatically Renew unless you contact Customer Service To Cancel*
“Our Country Friends,” the decidedly funny and deeply moving new novel from Gary Shteyngart, could just be the first truly literary novel to come out of the recent pandemic.
Not that as such “Our Country Friends” is assaulting the boundaries of traditional literary genres. It is, instead, joyously utilizing them. Shteyngart’s new novel is as absurdly satirical a look at human frailty as, well, “Saturday Night Live,” and time and again, as quietly observant as a comedy of manners. It calls to mind just about any play written by Anton Chekhov, while it pays direct tribute to the Russian novel.