Book review: Group quarantine makes for an absurdly satirical pandemic novel

“Our Country Friends” by Gary Shteyngart, Random House, 2021, 321 pages, $28

“Our Country Friends,” the decidedly funny and deeply moving new novel from Gary Shteyngart, could just be the first truly literary novel to come out of the recent pandemic. 

Not that as such “Our Country Friends” is assaulting the boundaries of traditional literary genres. It is, instead, joyously utilizing them. Shteyngart’s new novel is as absurdly satirical a look at human frailty as, well, “Saturday Night Live,” and time and again, as quietly observant as a comedy of manners. It calls to mind just about any play written by Anton Chekhov, while it pays direct tribute to the Russian novel. 

