You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Book review: Copperfield brings the history of magicians to life

  • Comments
history of magic

“David Copperfield’s History of Magic” by David Copperfield, Richard Wiseman, and David Britland, Photos by Homer Liwag, Simon & Schuster, 2021, 257 pages, $35. 

“David Copperfield’s History of Magic” conjures up the lives and illusions of magicians past and present as it also conjures up a look at Copperfield’s secret museum of magic. 

David Copperfield is the most celebrated of contemporary illusionists. He has “walked through” the Great Wall of China, “escaped from” Alcatraz, caused the Statue of Liberty to “disappear,” “flown next to” birds and induced a 20-ton spaceship to “fly through” a theatre above the heads of his audience. 

Tags