Book review: Collection of short stories depict sadness and violence

“The Jealousy Man and Other Stories” is a collection by Jo Nesbø, best known for “The Snowman” and 11 other novels featuring police detective Harry Hole.
Although Nesbø’s detective doesn’t appear anywhere in the collection, each of its dozen stories is, in large part, as unremitting a work as any of the novels in the Hole series or last year’s well-received standalone thriller “The Kingdom.”