BOOK REVIEW

Book review: Climbing to adulthood in new coming of age tale

‘Sam’

‘Sam’ by Allegra Goodman, The Dial Press, 2023, 336 pages, $28.

“Sam,” the new novel by Allegra Goodman, is a beautiful, unaffected coming-of-age tale. It initially calls to mind Southern small-town classics by Carson McCullers, but it gradually proves to be so much more.

In 1998, Goodman published “Kaaterskill Falls,” a gentle look at summer vacationers in upstate New York. In that book, a deeply religious young wife and mother one day finds a museum painting of Kaaterskill Falls that “brings back her own wish to capture and even recreate a place and time that is beautiful.” She realizes that what she must find is a way to balance her dogma with her dreams, the everyday with the ethereal.