Book review: An American heiress’s heroics in World War II France

The Postmistress of Paris

“The Postmistress of Paris” by Meg Waite Clayton, Harper, 2021, 402 pages, $27.99.

“The Postmistress of Paris” is Meg Waite Clayton’s new historical novel, set during the French Resistance of World War II. Its main character is an American expatriate with both an active spirit of adventure and an admirable sense of conscience. 

That ex-pat is based upon the real-life experiences of Mary Jayne Gold, a wealthy American heiress, who, after the armistice, moved to Marseille to continue her war efforts and ultimately helped Varian Frye arrange escapes for refugees seeking to leave France 1940-1941. 

