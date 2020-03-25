Book review: ‘Alabama Noir’ a collection of dark tales for dark times

‘Alabama Noir,’ edited by Don Noble, Akashic Books, 2020, 255 pages, $15.95

“Alabama Noir” is a collection of 16 dark-tinged stories from 16 of this state’s best writers.

“Noir,” which in French means “black,” is the name given to a literary genre for which a definition is not going to be precise. Noir fiction is often confused with the hardboiled detective fiction of Raymond Chandler (think Philip Marlowe in “The Big Sleep”) and Dashiell Hammett (think Sam Spade in “The Maltese Falcon”). But in those works, there is someone with a moral system (admittedly, sometimes tattered). 

