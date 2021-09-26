You have permission to edit this article.
Book review: A ‘terrible dog’ makes for a terrific companion

‘The Speckled Beauty’ by Rick Bragg, Alfred A. Knopf, 256 pages, $26

With “The Speckled Beauty: A Dog and His People, Lost and Found,” Rick Bragg chronicles entering his later years with the help of an unexpected companion: a headstrong ragamuffin of a dog that showed up at just the right time.

It’s been a couple of decades since Bragg began recounting his life in and around Jacksonville, Alabama. “All Over but the Shoutin’” (1997) pays loving tribute to his mother Margaret, who, despite poverty and a difficult marriage, made a life for her three sons. “Ava’s Man” (2001) pays much the same tribute to Margaret’s family. “The Prince of Frogtown” (2008) is a son’s mature assessment of a man he only thought he knew.

