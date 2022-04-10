 Skip to main content
BOOK REVIEW

Book review: A story of hope, survival, and America’s coming of age

“Small World” by Jonathan Evison, Dutton, 2022, 467 pages, $28.

“Small World,” the new novel by Jonathan Evison, is anything but small. The author of “West of Here” has written an expansive tale about the golden allure of America and has channeled it through the building of the transcontinental railroad.

What Evison has undertaken is Dickensian, although without the coming of age of, say, a David Copperfield or a Nicholas Nickleby or a “Pip.” “Small World” is, in essence, about the coming of age of America.

