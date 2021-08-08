You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Book review: A magical novel about loss, both personal and existential

  • Comments
‘The Living Sea of Waking Dreams’

‘The Living Sea of Waking Dreams’ by Richard Flanagan, Knopf, 2021, 269 pages, $27.95

Some will initially think Richard Flanagan’s “The Living Sea of Waking Dreams” to be an uneasy mash-up of two separate genres. That is much too hasty a judgment to make about this extraordinary new work.

“The Living Sea of Waking Dreams” was published last year to major acclaim in Australia. The novel appeared in Great Britain earlier this year, and now it receives its first American edition. 

Tags