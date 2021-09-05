You have permission to edit this article.
Book review: A collection of short stories examines the Korean American experience

skinship yoon choi

‘Skinship: Stories’ by Yoon Choi, Knopf, 2021, 304 pages, $25.95

The eight stories that comprise “Skinship: Stories,” the debut collection by Yoon Choi, continue to astound long after their final pages.

They are, for the most part, an examination of the Korean American experience that finds individuals in a kind of limbo in an adopted culture they are having difficulty becoming a part of, hindered by custom, by language and by a longing for “skinship.”

