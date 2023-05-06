Atwood guides us through the myriad pitfalls of being human

Purchase an online subscription to our website for $7.99 a month with automatic renewal or purchase a full year subscription for only $69.99 with automatic renewal. Each online subscription gives you full access to all of our newspaper websites and mobile applications. To cancel you may contact Customer Service @ 256-235-9253 or email ggray@annistonstar.com.
“Old Babes in the Wood: Stories” is the first fiction collection by Margaret Atwood since “Stone Mattress” was published in 2014.
A Canadian native, Atwood is the author of the immensely popular novels “The Handmaid’s Tale” (1985), her speculative novel (and recent television series) centered around women and their roles in an oppressive dystopian future, and its 2019 sequel “The Testaments,” which became a Booker Award winner.