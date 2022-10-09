An unsolved mystery unravels in Australia’s Outback

Purchase an online subscription to our website for $7.99 a month with automatic renewal or purchase a full year subscription for only $69.99 with automatic renewal. Each online subscription gives you full access to all of our newspaper websites and mobile applications. To cancel you may contact Customer Service @ 256-235-9253 or email ggray@annistonstar.com.
This service allows you continued access past our online paywall for the duration of your subscription. For further assitance, please call our office at 256-235-9258 or send an email containing your name, address and phone number to ggray@annistonstar.com.
From Australia comes “Wake,” a gripping crime thriller from Shelley Burr. Anyone beginning this first novel had better immediately set aside more than enough time to reach its unsettling final pages.
Set in the dusty outback, “Wake” primarily unfolds in the town of Nannine, once a mecca of sheep stations and stockyards. But family farms have been disappearing for years. Now Nannine is “a barely populated town in Central New South Wales, far enough off the highway that no travelers passed through searching for hot pies and public toilets.”