BOOK REVIEW

An unsolved mystery unravels in Australia’s Outback

WAKE

‘Wake’ by Shelley Burr, William Morrow, 2022, 360 pages, $27.99.

From Australia comes “Wake,” a gripping crime thriller from Shelley Burr. Anyone beginning this first novel had better immediately set aside more than enough time to reach its unsettling final pages.

Set in the dusty outback, “Wake” primarily unfolds in the town of Nannine, once a mecca of sheep stations and stockyards. But family farms have been disappearing for years. Now Nannine is “a barely populated town in Central New South Wales, far enough off the highway that no travelers passed through searching for hot pies and public toilets.”