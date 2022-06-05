 Skip to main content
BOOK REVIEW

An eclectic look at the marriage of Dennis Hopper and Brooke Hayward

‘Everybody Thought We Were Crazy: Dennis Hopper, Brooke Hayward, and 1960s Los Angeles’

‘Everybody Thought We Were Crazy: Dennis Hopper, Brooke Hayward, and 1960s Los Angeles’ by Mark Rozzo, Ecco, 2022, 454 pages, $29.99.

“Everybody Thought We Were Crazy: Dennis Hopper, Brooke Hayward, and 1960s Los Angeles” is Mark Rozzo’s debut book, a narrative of a time of unrest and impending change. It is part biography and part social, art and film history.

Rozzo has fashioned an expanded version of the kind of articles he has written for “Vanity Fair” over the years, and his book will certainly interest readers attracted to any aspect of its vast canvas.  

