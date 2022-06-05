An eclectic look at the marriage of Dennis Hopper and Brooke Hayward

PLEASE NOTE: ALL ONLINE PURCHASES ARE AUTOMATIC RENEWALS UNLESS YOU EMAIL JPAYNE@ANNISTONSTAR.COM OR CONTACT CUSTOMER SERVICE @ 256-235-9253....
“Everybody Thought We Were Crazy: Dennis Hopper, Brooke Hayward, and 1960s Los Angeles” is Mark Rozzo’s debut book, a narrative of a time of unrest and impending change. It is part biography and part social, art and film history.
Rozzo has fashioned an expanded version of the kind of articles he has written for “Vanity Fair” over the years, and his book will certainly interest readers attracted to any aspect of its vast canvas.