BOOK REVIEW

Actor Paul Newman’s life is revealed in truthful memoir

‘The Extraordinary Life of an Ordinary Man’

‘The Extraordinary Life of an Ordinary Man’ by Paul Newman, Knopf, 2022, 297 pages, $32.

“The Extraordinary Life of an Ordinary Man” is the insightful — sometimes ferociously honest — memoir of Academy Award-winning actor Paul Newman, begun with the help of screenwriter (“Rebel Without a Cause”) and close friend Stewart Stern.

Conversations, recorded on audiocassette, were taped by Stern from 1986 to 1991 as he interviewed — with Newman’s blessings — both the actor and those who knew him. (The memoir is dedicated to Stern, called “a dear friend, a keeper of family secrets, and a breathtaking writer” by Newman’s daughter Melissa). There were over 100 interviews, and Newman and Stern found themselves, according to Melissa, “up to their eyeballs in material.”