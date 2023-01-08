Actor Paul Newman’s life is revealed in truthful memoir

Purchase an online subscription to our website for $7.99 a month with automatic renewal or purchase a full year subscription for only $69.99 with automatic renewal. Each online subscription gives you full access to all of our newspaper websites and mobile applications. To cancel you may contact Customer Service @ 256-235-9253 or email ggray@annistonstar.com.
“The Extraordinary Life of an Ordinary Man” is the insightful — sometimes ferociously honest — memoir of Academy Award-winning actor Paul Newman, begun with the help of screenwriter (“Rebel Without a Cause”) and close friend Stewart Stern.
Conversations, recorded on audiocassette, were taped by Stern from 1986 to 1991 as he interviewed — with Newman’s blessings — both the actor and those who knew him. (The memoir is dedicated to Stern, called “a dear friend, a keeper of family secrets, and a breathtaking writer” by Newman’s daughter Melissa). There were over 100 interviews, and Newman and Stern found themselves, according to Melissa, “up to their eyeballs in material.”