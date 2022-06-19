 Skip to main content
BOOK REVIEW

A spellbinding fable of a Wall Street tycoon and his wife

‘Trust’ by Hernan Diaz, Riverhead Books, 2022, 405 pages, $28.

“Trust,” the new novel from Pulitzer-Prize finalist Hernan Diaz, wends its way through four different perspectives of the same events, often bewildering us as we try to sort out which might be the reliable narrative. Each of those narratives is cast as a different genre of storytelling: fiction to memoir, outline to journal.

Whatever form the novel takes weaves the tale of Andrew Bevel, a financial wizard during the early years of the 20th century, and his philanthropist wife, Mildred, into a narrative that is very much about money amassed through the stock market and the things such investments can and cannot buy.

