A loving husband promotes late wife’s book

Browder began her writing in earnest in 2012 when she enrolled in a fiction writing program at Naslund-Mann Graduate School of Writing in Louisville, Ky. She accumulated numerous awards and recognitions for her short stories, and she was published in many literary publications and magazines.
Becky Moore Browder grew up in Clinton,S.C.She met her future husband, Glen Browder, at Presbyterian College, also in Clinton. Becky had a knack for writing, even as a child, and was able to pursue a Master of Fine Arts degree later in life.
JACKSONVILLE — When Becky Browder died in September 2021, she left behind an unpublished book of short stories about an interest of hers: bad men, foolish women and lost children. The theme is common in Southern literature, and despite it also being universal, she understood the Southern view because she had been raised in mill villages in small Southern towns in South Carolina, towns that, in days gone by, were characterized with people earning low wages and working in unhealthy conditions. Alcohol abuse, family violence and desperation sometimes characterized the people living there.
Becky’s husband, the now-retired U.S. Rep. Glen Browder, will speak about his wife’s book that was published posthumously, “Sorry Men in Southern Literature: 21 Original Short Stories.” An event is set for 2 p.m., Saturday, March 18, at the Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County. The area’s shelter for victims of domestic violence, 2nd Chance, Inc., is sponsoring the event.