BOOK REVIEW

A gripping analysis of small-town life and ‘The American Dream’

‘The Midcoast’

‘The Midcoast’ by Adam White, Hogarth, 2022, 328 pages, $27.

“The Midcoast” is the debut novel from Adam White. Initially, it seems a tightly-controlled crime thriller. Then it slowly reveals itself to be a restrained, contemporary take — in plot, structure and premise — on a classic American novel.

In 1925, “The Great Gatsby,” F. Scott Fitzgerald’s cautionary fable, was first published. It dissected the aspirations of newly wealthy Jay Gatsby to preserve some part of what Nick Carraway, Fitzgerald’s observant narrator and Gatsby’s eventual friend, calls “the last and greatest of all human dreams.”