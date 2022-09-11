A gripping analysis of small-town life and ‘The American Dream’

Purchase an online subscription to our website for $7.99 a month with automatic renewal or purchase a full year subscription for only $69.99 with automatic renewal. Each online subscription gives you full access to all of our newspaper websites and mobile applications. To cancel you may contact Customer Service @ 256-235-9253 or email ggray@annistonstar.com.
“The Midcoast” is the debut novel from Adam White. Initially, it seems a tightly-controlled crime thriller. Then it slowly reveals itself to be a restrained, contemporary take — in plot, structure and premise — on a classic American novel.
In 1925, “The Great Gatsby,” F. Scott Fitzgerald’s cautionary fable, was first published. It dissected the aspirations of newly wealthy Jay Gatsby to preserve some part of what Nick Carraway, Fitzgerald’s observant narrator and Gatsby’s eventual friend, calls “the last and greatest of all human dreams.”