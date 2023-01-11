A friendship told through visits with Alabama author Harper Lee

Purchase an online subscription to our website for $7.99 a month with automatic renewal or purchase a full year subscription for only $69.99 with automatic renewal. Each online subscription gives you full access to all of our newspaper websites and mobile applications. To cancel you may contact Customer Service @ 256-235-9253 or email ggray@annistonstar.com.
“Afternoons with Harper Lee” is the personal account of the ten years of visits Alabama historian Wayne Flynt and his beloved wife Dartie — given name Dorothy — made to the iconic Harper Lee after Lee returned to her hometown of Monroeville, Ala., to spend her final years.
Hearing the title of Flynt’s new book for the first time, most readers are going to call up the best-selling “Tuesdays with Morrie,” Mitch Albom’s fond remembrance of the many “lessons” he was taught by an old professor of his who was dying of Lou Gehrig’s disease. Neither quite a memoir nor scholarly volume, Albom’s book was organized rather much as a course syllabus.