BOOK REVIEW

A friendship told through visits with Alabama author Harper Lee

‘Afternoons with Harper Lee’

‘Afternoons with Harper Lee’ by Wayne Flynt, New South Books, 2022, 238 pages, $24.95.

“Afternoons with Harper Lee” is the personal account of the ten years of visits Alabama historian Wayne Flynt and his beloved wife Dartie — given name Dorothy — made to the iconic Harper Lee after Lee returned to her hometown of Monroeville, Ala., to spend her final years.

Hearing the title of Flynt’s new book for the first time, most readers are going to call up the best-selling “Tuesdays with Morrie,” Mitch Albom’s fond remembrance of the many “lessons” he was taught by an old professor of his who was dying of Lou Gehrig’s disease. Neither quite a memoir nor scholarly volume, Albom’s book was organized rather much as a course syllabus.