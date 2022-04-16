 Skip to main content
BOOK REVIEW

A commentary on the human capacity for ‘willful blindness’

‘Mouth to Mouth’

‘Mouth to Mouth’ by Antoine Wilson, Avid Reader Press, 2022, 179 pages, $26.

“Mouth to Mouth” is the irony-laced new novel by Antoine Wilson, author of “Panorama City” and “The Interloper.”

That sense of irony takes hold with the novel’s decidedly wicked title, and doesn’t turn us loose until the novel’s equally wicked and decidedly surprising final sentence. Wilson’s book would be short enough to finish in one sitting if it weren’t for the temptation to constantly return to passage after passage to confirm the truth of what we have just read.

