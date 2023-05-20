 Skip to main content
BOOK REVIEW

A cautionary tale of spyware and Big Tech

“Going Zero”

“Going Zero” by Anthony McCarten, Harper, 2023, 297 pages., $30.

“Going Zero” is the relentless new nailbiter from novelist and playwright Anthony McCarten. It is a speculative thriller very much in the vein of a top-ranked video game or, believe it or not, of our current daily news coverage.

Born in New Zealand, McCarten is also the author of “Darkest Hour: How Churchill Brought England Back from the Brink,” a history that as screenwriter he turned into the lauded film “Darkest Hour” that won him an Academy Award nomination for Best Adapted Screenplay.