A cautionary tale of spyware and Big Tech

Purchase an online subscription to our website for $7.99 a month with automatic renewal or purchase a full year subscription for only $69.99 with automatic renewal. Each online subscription gives you full access to all of our newspaper websites and mobile applications. To cancel you may contact Customer Service @ 256-235-9253 or email ggray@annistonstar.com.
This service allows you continued access past our online paywall for the duration of your subscription. For further assitance, please call our office at 256-235-9258 or send an email containing your name, address and phone number to ggray@annistonstar.com.
“Going Zero” is the relentless new nailbiter from novelist and playwright Anthony McCarten. It is a speculative thriller very much in the vein of a top-ranked video game or, believe it or not, of our current daily news coverage.
Born in New Zealand, McCarten is also the author of “Darkest Hour: How Churchill Brought England Back from the Brink,” a history that as screenwriter he turned into the lauded film “Darkest Hour” that won him an Academy Award nomination for Best Adapted Screenplay.