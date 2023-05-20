A cautionary tale of spyware and Big Tech

Anniston, AL (36206)

Today

Cloudy skies early then heavy thunderstorms developing this afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 77F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, with mostly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.