1. Eastaboga Manor, 91 Mudd St., Eastaboga. When the Higgins family moved into an old house to start a dairy, they hired a hobo named Boxcar Joe to help them. That was a bad idea. Open: Sept. 28-Nov. 2. Open Friday and Saturday from 7 p.m.-midnight. From Oct. 17-31, also open Thursday from 7-10 p.m. Also open Wednesday Oct. 30 from 7-10 p.m. Tickets: $13. Recommended for ages 13 and up. Info: eastabogamanor.com
2. Terrortorium, 25 W. Choccolocco St., Oxford. Haunted house, Ferris wheel and Haunted Castle Dark Ride (from the Miracle Strip Amusement Park. Open: Sept. 27, 28, Oct. 4-5, 10-12, 17-19 and 24-31. Open weekdays from 7-10 p.m., weekends from 7 p.m.-midnight. Admission: $13 for Terrortorium, $7 for Haunted Castle Dark Ride, $5 for Ferris wheel, $17 for house and ride, $20 for all three. Info: Terrortorium Haunted House & Amusements on Facebook, 256-239-3483
3. The Haunted Chicken House, 7522 U.S. Highway 431, Heflin. Yearly Hollis Fire and Rescue benefit with haunted chicken house, haunted hayride and a haunted walking trail. Open Sept. 27-Nov. 2, plus Oct. 31: Every Friday-Saturday, 7 p.m.-midnight, plus Oct. 31, 7-10 p.m. Admission: One attraction $15, two attractions $25, three attractions $40. Info: hauntedchickenhouse.net
4. Bennett Farms, 1073 County Road 13, Heflin. Pumpkin-picking, corn crib, double pipe slide, farm animals, hay bale maze, live bands 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays. Just off Exit 199 from Interstate 20. Open: Sept. 28-Oct. 27. Open Fridays from 2-5 p.m., Saturdays from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. and Sundays from 1-5 p.m. Admission: $10 per person (includes activities but not pumpkins); free for ages 1 and younger. Info: 256-302-1896, bennettfarms.com
5. Halloween Super Bash, Noccalula Falls Park, Gadsden. Games, inflatables, bobbing for apples, pumpkin toss and more. Oct. 5, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Admission: Free for ages 3 and under; $6 for ages 4 and up. Info: 256-549-4663
6. Fourth Annual Fall Fest, Anniston Museum of Natural History & Berman Museum. Live animal encounters, hayrides, nature scavenger hikes, flashlight led exhibit halls, hands-on history, crafts, face painting and more. Oct. 12, 1-5 p.m. Admission: Free for ages 3 and under; $10 for ages 4 and up: $8 for members. Info: 256-237-6766
7. Chill-O-Ween, Cheaha State Park, Historic Bald Rock Lodge, 2141 Bunker Loop, Delta. Mountain Chili Competition and Salsa Challenge, folk music, storytelling, vendors, folk crafts and food. Plus Bigfoot Bio Bash 5K and 1 mile Fun Run. Oct. 19, 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Admission: $5 per person park entrance fee at the gate; $2 child/senior; veterans free. Info: billiejo.maxcey@dcnr.alabama.gov or mandy.pearson@dcnr.alabama.gov
8. Gadsden Zombie Parade. Shambling parade of the dead through downtown Gadsden, with pictures and awards for the best zombie (youth and adult). Starts in the courtyard at Blackstone Pub & Eatery, 525 Broad St., Gadsden. Oct. 19, 3 p.m. Info: Gadsden Zombie Parade on Facebook
9. Bicentennial Cemetery Stroll, Jacksonville City Cemetery, 800 Church Ave. SE, Jacksonville. Presented by Jacksonville Public Library. Take a trip through time to “meet” some of Jacksonville’s past residents as portrayed by current residents (many actually descendants) in period dress as you stroll the Historic City Cemetery. Oct. 20, 2-4 p.m. In case of inclement weather, the stroll will be Oct. 27 at 2 p.m.
10. Batty Bedtime Storytime, Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County. Storytime for ages 5 and up about bats, with snacks and activities. Oct. 21, 4 p.m. Admission: Free. Info: publibann.weebly.com
11. Harry Potter Halloween, Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County. All ages can learn the science behind potions, practice Self-Defense Against the Dark Arts, learn to fly at Quidditch Practice, and more. Oct. 25, 4 p.m. Admission: Free and open to all ages. Info: publibann.weebly.com
12. Neewollah on Noble, Noble Street, downtown Anniston. Family-friendly festival includes fun, food, music and lots of candy. Come in costume and trick-or-treat downtown. Oct. 26, 1-4 p.m. Admission: Free
13. ‘Spookley the Square Pumpkin,' Oxford Performing Arts Center, 100 E. Choccolocco St., Oxford. Presented by Foothills Stage Company, this children’s musical tells the story of a square pumpkin shunned by the other pumpkins and befriended by three hilarious spiders. Oct. 26, 2 p.m. Tickets: $8-$11. Info: oxfordpac.org
14. Trick-or-Treat on Main, Historic Downtown Oxford. Oct. 26, 4-7 p.m. Info: mainstreetoxford.org
15. Fall Festival, Imagination Place, 501 Broad St., Gadsden. Theme is “Trick or Pete” with Pete the Cat. Games and activities for all ages. Feel free to dress up in your favorite costume. Appearances by Pete the Cat and Suzy Sunshine. Oct. 27, 1-3 p.m. Admission: $8 for children and adults; children under 2 free.
16. Bark In The Park, Germania Springs Dog Park. Bring your favorite four-legged baby for some friendly competitions: best dressed, best costume, best trick, cutest puppy, most handsome/beautiful, etc. Oct. 27, 2 p.m. Admission: One bag of dog food, dog toy or dog snack (to be donated to a local animal shelter).
17. Slightly Spooky Sensory Storytime, Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County. Storytime for babies, toddlers and preschool-age kids includes a sensory touch-and-feel activity. Age-appropriate book about creepy carrots will be read. Oct. 29, 10 a.m. Admission: Free. Info: publibann.weebly.com
18. Flashlight Candy Hunt & Festival, Frogtown Soccer Complex (behind the Jacksonville Community Center). Carnival-style games for ages 12 and younger. Children are encouraged to dress up for Halloween and bring a bag and flashlight to hunt for goodies. Oct. 29, festival is from 5:30-8 p.m., candy hunt begins at 8 p.m. Admission: $5 for children ages 12 and younger; adults free. Info: 256-435-8115
19. 11th Annual Tubaween Concert, Leone Cole Auditorium, Jacksonville State University. Join JSU’s Tuba and Euphonium Ensemble, Encore! Show Choir and Steel Drum Band for a humorously spooky night of song and dance. Oct. 29, 7 p.m. Admission: Free and open to the public.
20. Craft Day: Trick-or-Treat Bag, Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County. Customize a free, reusable tote bag for all your trick-or-treat goodies. Limit one bag per child. Oct. 30, all day. Admission: Free. Info: publibann.weebly.com
21. ‘Rocky Horror Picture Show,' Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County. Must be 18 or older to attend, with ID required. Costumes welcome! Oct. 11, 7 p.m. Admission: Free. Optional props bag may be purchased for $5. Info: publibann.weebly.com
22. Haunted Jacksonville Walking Tour, Jacksonville Public Library. Take an evening stroll around the square and surrounding block and hear stories of paranormal events and past history of Jacksonville. Participants should meet at the south patio (next to Regions Bank). Appropriate for ages 13 and up. Oct. 12, 6 p.m.
23. Cosplayers Ball, Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County. Cosplay contest, food, games, prizes. This is a Young Adult program. Oct. 18, 6-9 p.m. Admission: Free. Info: publibann.weebly.com
24. Berman’s Boos Bash, Longleaf Botanical Gardens, Anniston. Enjoy this night of craft beer tasting and local food sampling, spooktacular fun and entertainment. Come dressed in your best Halloween costume and enter the Boos Bash Costume Contest. Oct. 19, 6:30-10:30 p.m. Admission: $35 for non-members; $30 for members and for groups of eight or more; $25 for designated drivers. Info: 256-237-6766
25. Zombie Prom, Rack and Roll Billiards & Sports Bar. 917 Noble St., Anniston. Dying to party? A Nightmare on Noble Street presents Rack and Roll Billiards & Sports Bar’s 1st Annual Zombie Prom in Anniston. Live music. Dress to impress the living dead with cash prizes for the top three costumes. Must be 21 or older to attend, with valid ID required. Oct. 26, 8 p.m.-2 a.m.