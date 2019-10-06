“Holy People,” a photography exhibit by David Cummings, was seen during June and July at the Oxford Performing Arts Center. Starting next Sunday, local holy places can be seen on a tour of historic churches in Oxford. Coordinated by the Oxford Arts Council, five tours will be offered on five consecutive Sunday afternoons, featuring churches built from 1836-1940. The tour hours are from 1:30-3:30 p.m.
Attention to Alabama’s rich history during the Alabama Bicentennial can start with a focus on the tangible past in our own hometown. The tour presents the following churches that represent Oxford’s and Alabama’s early days and people:
Oct. 13: First United Methodist Church, established 1840, 216 Snow St.
Oct. 20: Oxford Church of Christ, established 1940, 89 E. Hamric Drive.
Oct. 27: First Baptist Church of Oxford, established 1836, 95 E. Oak St.
Nov. 3: Lakeview Baptist Church, established 1935, 131 Central Ave.
Nov. 10: Dodson Memorial Presbyterian Church, established 1857, 825 S. Main St.
There is no charge for attendance. The format at each tour will include an introduction by the Oxford Arts Council, presentations/tours as planned by individual churches, and a reception. A commemorative booklet will be given to all those present.
Tour begins with First United Methodist
A rustic wooden structure constructed in 1840 was the first building for First United Methodist Church of Oxford for 30 years. When the congregation outgrew it, the decision to build again was made, but the Panic of 1872 delayed the construction.
The church was finally completed in 1875 on the same site as the first building.
It is of Normanesque ecclesiastical architectural design, with the characteristics of simplicity, massiveness, oversized bricks (typical of many buildings built in Oxford during that period), long arched windows and a large entrance tower.
The lot on which the first church was built was donated in 1831 by one of the town’s earliest settlers, Dudley Snow, who moved to Oxford from Roane County, Tenn., with his wife and four children.
The Dudley Snow House, at 704 Snow St., is listed in “The Alabama Catalog: A Guide to Early Architecture of the State” by Robert Gamble. At the time of the catalog’s publishing date, 1987, it was the oldest existing structure in Calhoun County. The house was moved to another location due to Quintard Mall expansion.
A painting of the church by Oxford artist Jerry Marks is displayed in the entrance hall of the church. “I knew there was history there,” Marks said. “The large tower was the feature that appealed the most to me.”
Painting by Jerry Marks on display in Virginia
Artist Jerry Marks has not missed an Oxfordfest in years. But this year he did, because he was about 700 miles away in Colonial Williamsburg, Va., exhibiting his acrylics in a weekend show, “An Occasion for the Arts.”
His daughter used to live and work in Colonial Williamsburg, and through the years of trips there, the Marks family made many friends and acquaintances.
One of his paintings in the show, “Castle Combe,” is a site in Wiltshire, England.
“I created this from a photo I took off the internet. I know this particular scene has been the subject of a lot of painters, and there are tutorial painting videos on the internet that use Castle Combe. The same is true for Beacon Hill in Boston, another work in my collection,” Marks said.
He applied to be entered in the exhibit and was accepted by a panel of judges.
CAST’s ‘Matilda’ wraps up today
It’s difficult to accept that Matilda’s parents, Mr. and Mrs. Wormwood, could be so uncaring of their brilliant daughter, Matilda. And that Miss Trunchbull, the school’s bullying headmistress, is real. But it all makes sense when you discover that a genius like young Matilda exists with not only brain power but superhuman powers to fight back against the people who are such problems to her.
Matilda’s personal paradise is reading. She’s at the library every afternoon while her mother is out playing bingo and her father is at work. Mrs.Wormwood frowns that her daughter is reading so much, explaining that looks are more important than books and Matilda will never attract a husband with academic knowledge.
Her father is a dishonest used-car salesman, and proud of it, as he tinkers with the mileage readings in cars with his electric drill.
Fortunately, Matilda is appreciated by her teacher Miss Honey and makes a friend, Lavender, in class who is just as brave and adventurous as she.
The final performance of the CAST production of “Matilda the Musical” is at 2:30 p.m. today at Anniston Performing Arts Center.
The plot is based on Roald Dahl’s children’s book “Matilda.” He is also the author of “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,” “Fantastic Mr. Fox” and more well-known titles.
Tickets can be purchased at the door. They are $20 for adults, $15 for seniors and military, and $10 for children and students.
Hervey Folsom writes about the local arts scene every Sunday. Contact her at herveyfolsom@yahoo.com.