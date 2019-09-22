Hearing music has more advantages than people realize. It can motivate exercise, decrease anxiety, aid sleeping patterns and generate creative solutions. As members of the Bienville Chapter of Daughters of the American Revolution learned recently, music is also useful in bringing history to life.
But performing and appreciating music has to start with learning. One starting point may be lessons at the School for the Arts, a unit of the proposed Alabama Children’s Museum, a component of the Oxford Performing Arts Center. If the funds can be raised and construction can begin, the museum will increase educational opportunities in the performing arts for ages 4-104, according to representatives of OPAC.
Songs of the American Revolution
Mike Ingram, retired educator, has taught world history, American history and Alabama history in classrooms for more than 35 years. Now his programs to civic clubs approach history in a different way: His themes, centered on America before and during the Revolutionary War, are voiced through songs, harmonica and guitar.
To members of the Bienville Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution, his program Sept. 9 featured musical entertainment and folklore that offered a glimpse into the culture of 18th-century Colonial America.
The music that reflected the spirit of the American Patriots included “Revolutionary Tea Song,” an allegory about England’s tax on tea imported to America, and “The Rifleman’s Song at Bennington,” which tells of the defeat of the British army by American villagers at Bennington, Vt.
“Mistress Murray” is about a Quaker husband, a Loyalist, and his wife, Mistress Murray, and three daughters who are heart and soul Patriots for American independence.
Ingram taught 34 years in the Talladega County School System and served 14 years as administrator of Charles R. Drew Middle School and Lincoln High School in Lincoln. He taught at Drew Middle School, Lincoln High School, Childersburg Middle School and High School, and Munford Middle School.
A part-time job that gives Ingram great happiness, he said, is assisting with recreation and entertainment at Autumn Cove Assisted Living.
He is willing to give programs to civic clubs and welcomes calls at 256-343-2195.
Constitution Week Sept. 17-23
The Revolutionary War was one of the major historical events leading up to one of Bienville Chapter’s major interests: the American Constitution. The week of commemoration of the signing of this living document is celebrated Sept. 17-23 each year by DAR chapters throughout the nation. Constitution Week was initiated by the National Society of Daughters of the American Revolution. The purpose of the writing of the Constitution, adopted by the states on Sept. 17, 1787, was to create a government that preserved the liberties of the American people.
Update on planned children’s museum
Children really like getting into the act in the arts and sciences if they can use their imagination and participate in hands-on experiences. The experiences provide both fun and learning, whether they take a child and parents to a dinosaur dig, a real fire truck, an architect’s office or a small-scale grocery store.
These types of exploration exhibits and more will exist at the proposed Alabama Children’s Museum if funds can be raised and construction can begin, Oxford Performing Arts representatives told members of the Anniston Civitan Club on Monday.
A capital campaign fund has been established with the Community Foundation of Northeast Alabama. The museum will be a component of OPAC, and the community is asked to help meet the initial goal of raising $2 million.
One of the proposed units of the museum is a school for the arts.
“Kids are hungry for live theater,” said Cheryl Potts, who with John Longshore and Crystal Hancock gave the program Monday. Children’s fascination when seeing the performances presented by the Potts Family Children’s Theatre Series has convinced her that a school for the arts is needed.
Other elements of the children’s museum would include Main Street Experience, an entire kid-sized town, and an exhibition hall that could host science displays dealing with dinosaurs, or superheroes, or international cultures, or a part of the Titanic or a rocket that has been to outer space.
“The museum’s exhibits are designed to be touched and explored,” said Longshore, executive director of OPAC. The size of the building, which is planned to be within walking distance of OPAC, is estimated at 60,000 feet.
If interested in contributing to the building fund or for more information, contact development director Crystal Hancock at 256-770-6065, or visit the website AlabamaCM.org.
