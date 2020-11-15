You have permission to edit this article.
ARTISTS IN ACTION

Presbyterian Home for Children has been helping since the Civil War

Presbyterian Home for Children in Talladega

The Presbyterian Home for Children in Talladega provides housing and education for children in need.

 Tucker Webb/The Daily Home

When the calendar lacks enough entertainment attractions to keep us busy, try reading history. The factual pages of the past are must-reads, and no wonder. These true stories weave together victory, failure, discovery, adventure, mystery and humanity — and leave us wanting to know more.

The Presbyterian Home for Children in Talladega is my focus this month. I learned about its current programs from director of development Jonathan Ahern, who spoke to the Daughters of the American Revolution in October. This ministry for children from broken homes is, to me, much like a person who gives from the heart to those in need. This giver has led many different lives since 1868. Its story leaves me thankful that such a mission exists.

