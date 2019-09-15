Hearing is one thing; really listening is another. Listen closely to the music at next week’s Foothills Piano Festival recital to imagine the images the composers created with their style, and pay close attention to the plot of “Matilda” when the CAST community theater production opens Oct. 3. The attention given to Matilda by a caring teacher makes all the difference in her life. We learn that this sensitive, intelligent girl is much more than an ordinary girl. Both events give us something new to think about.
French music on Foothills program
Wendy Freeland, professor of music at Jacksonville State University, and Nancy Elton, who teaches private piano lessons in Atlanta, will be the performers in next week’s Foothills Piano Festival recital. The recital is Sept. 22 at 3 p.m. at First United Methodist Church in Anniston. Everyone is invited.
The pianists will play “Petite Suite” by Claude Debussy, “Ma Mere L’Oye” (“Mother Goose Suite”) by Maurice Ravel and “Fantasie-Tableau,” Op. 5, Suite No. 1, for Two Pianos by Sergei Rachmaninoff.
“Suites are sets of dances,” Freeland explained. “They are the common thread for this performance.”
“Listen closely to the music to really appreciate it,” she suggested. “French music features many subtleties of color and tone. There is a certain type of suggestion that occurs in music of French composers like Ravel and Debussy. Ideas can be presented in gentle, less-than-overt ways. Musical ideas can also quickly turn whimsical.”
Ravel and Debussy were masters, Freeland added, and the more one listens to their music the more the aspects of this style become apparent. “Nevertheless, this music is readily enjoyed, and listeners find it beautiful and relaxing.”
Ravel (1875-1937) and Debussy (1862-1918) are considered impressionist composers. They created their pieces to be picturesque. In other words, these French composers painted pictures with music. Rachmaninoff’s compositions are similar. They are filled with passion and power combined with melancholy.
“I think most pianists love the very romantic music of Rachmaninoff,” Freeland said. “Nancy and I chose to play the Rachmaninoff as we participated in the American Matthay Association Festival for piano this year, where the focus was on the music of Rachmaninoff.”
The four movements of “Petite Suite” by Debussy transition from soothing to lively. The movements are “Sailing,” “Retinue” (a group of followers or servants for an important person), “Menuet” and “Ballet.”
Ravel focused on fantasy in some of his pieces, as well as children and animals. “Mother Goose Suite,” which is enjoyable for all ages, was inspired by these elements.
The final two movements of Rachmaninoff’s “Fantasie-Tableau” are especially captivating as the keyboard delivers the sound of bells. The cathedral bells heard in the third movement are reminiscent of the composer’s young life when he lived near a church. The “Easter” movement is his impression of an Easter carillon.
Rachmaninoff, a concert pianist, conductor and composer, was born in 1873 in Russia. His final residence was in Beverly Hills, Calif., in 1943 after touring the United States twice as a concert pianist and guest conductor. He became an American citizen before his death.
This recital has special meaning to Freeland. “It has been extremely rewarding for me to prepare and perform this program,” she said. “Playing music that my teacher, John Kenneth Adams, loved with a fellow former student has been deeply gratifying. We’ve had the pleasure of playing this program at the University of Alabama and the University of South Carolina in recent months, and it has been well received.”
Artist’s talk on ‘Holy People’ photos
If you missed the June and July photography display of “Holy People” by David Cummings at Oxford Performing Arts Center, be sure to hear him speak about the exhibit at The Studio at OPAC on Wednesday at 2 p.m.
Cummings will talk about his motivations and the creative process on photographing various monuments, statues — and sometimes real people — in various places of worship he discovered throughout his travels around the world. Some of the photos will possibly be displayed for his talk.
Within Cummings’ total collection of photos representing world travel, “Holy People” is his most serious body of work. “This is the body of work that I’m most proud of,” he said. “I admire the devotion the artists showed in creating the holy people from stone, wood or glass. Real people have worked to maintain them. The efforts of both have made an impact that has lasted for centuries.”
‘Matilda’ by CAST in rehearsal
The musical “Matilda,” to be presented Oct. 3-6 by CAST community theater,had a large turnout at auditions. “It is a new musical, just recently released for community theaters, and there’s a certain excitement in that,” said Judy Shealy, artistic director.
“It is based on the book by Roald Dahl,” said Forrest Hinton, who plays two adult roles in the production. “It’s a beloved children’s story about a little girl with an unhappy family life. The children know the story and love the music.”
Matilda is no ordinary girl; she is intelligent and loves reading books, but experiences a hard time with an unkind headmistress at school who bullies her. It’s only after a kind teacher takes an interest in her that her life takes a better turn.
“It’s fast-moving, contemporary and lots of fun,” Hinton said. “And faithful to the story by Dahl.”
The musical will be presented at the Anniston Performing Arts Center. The schedule includes school performances. More about “Matilda” in this column in the coming weeks.
Here are the actors playing principal roles:
Addie Tucker, Matilda
Nicole Yingling, Ms. Honey
Judi Christensen, Ms. Trunchbull
Dylan Hurst, Mr. Wormwood
Anna Beth Shelton, Mrs. Wormwood
Jonas Abernathy, Michael
Cruz Hadley, Bruce
Kayleigh Jones, Lavender
Lelia Acheson, Acrobat
Marshall Twigg, Escapologist
Forrest Hinton, Doctor and Sergei
Hervey Folsom writes about the local arts scene every Sunday. Contact her at herveyfolsom@yahoo.com.