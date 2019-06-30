With the support of key community and individual partners, the Oxford Performing Arts Center announces plans for the Alabama Children’s Museum in historic downtown Oxford. The announcement was made at the “Reveal” celebration for OPAC’s 2019-20 season.
The museum, to be a component of OPAC, will feature opportunities for learning, exploration and play in a family-friendly environment.
“The museum will complement the attractions already in our region,” said Crystal Hancock, director of development for OPAC.
”This is a transformative project that we feel will enhance the quality of life in our area and will be a significant draw for families with children in our community,” said John Longshore, executive director of OPAC. “It’s also exciting to us that local families will no longer have to drive to Birmingham or Atlanta for a high-quality interactive children’s museum.”
A capital campaign fund has been established with the Community Foundation of Northeast Alabama. Donations may be made on many levels. For more information, contact Hancock at 256-770-6065 or visit AlabamaCM.org.
Kathy Murphy’s long career in music
If Kathy Murphy’s life could be set to music, it could take the form of a symphony.
Murphy — a choir director, pianist, teacher, harpist, organist and coordinator of programs — is retiring after 17 years as director of music ministry at First United Methodist Church of Anniston. But her theme in life — sharing the pleasure of music — will be the same, only with variations.
“There’s not much that she can’t do,” said Jennie Wall, who has worked with Murphy in the church’s vocal music program. “It has been a pleasure to work with someone of her caliber. She has definitely grown the church’s music program to be bigger and better.”
As Murphy and I looked over the events in her life, we saw a pattern of emotions, fast and slow paces, crescendos and pianos (meaning “soft”) as seen on the musical scores of a symphony in four movements:
Allegro (happy and cheerful) — Murphy’s childhood was happy as she studied and performed music for church and school at a very young age. At age 6, she was playing piano at church. At age 12, she played the organ. It was a time of excitement and expectation.
Adagio (slow) — Murphy encountered more serious music in high school and college, and learned the meaning of Latin texts. In college and graduate school, and later with the Atlanta Symphony, she performed master works. With these opportunities, she moved more deeply into the meaning of music and performances.
Scherzo or Minuet — These were the years of serving churches in Wedowee and Anniston as music director. Also, Kathy and Steve Murphy were married and later adopted their son, Sergio, whom they bonded with during a mission trip to Bolivia. She and her husband also directed the musical “Godspell” at Paulsboro High School in New Jersey.
Rondo — Now she looks forward to retirement. “Rondo” means “coming back around.” For this time in her life, “I’ll see what God has in mind for me next,” Murphy said. For a person as energetic as Murphy, a finish means a start.
Her future plans include harp therapy — playing the harp for medical patients or for people who need a lift in spirit. This will come after necessary training, she said.
Murphy would also like to substitute for organists or pianists in church when needed.
Directing a high school musical is also on the future list, as well as teaching choral music to fifth through eighth grade students in the Roanoke City Schools.
Wall especially applauds Murphy not only as a consummate musician but as a coordinator of people for the effective work of the church. “You can’t have a ministry without people,” Wall said. “Kathy has found a place for people with musical gifts, always seeing that the gifts are at their best use.”
Kathy Murphy’s influence
Murphy started several outreach projects for Anniston First Methodist, included a fine arts summer camp; Noonday Notations (an easy-listening program for the public on Wednesdays at noon); a ministry for college students by the Chancel Choir; the youth choir and choir tours, which included taking students to NHC Place.
Murphy started a caroling program — not only during Christmas but throughout the year. It meant taking the choir to sing a hymn at a church member’s home when that individual was facing a health crisis or other serious problems. Backwater Belles, a singing trio, was formed for the purpose of entertaining senior citizens.
“Music has always been a part of me,” Murphy said. “The first thing I did after returning to our house from Ireland this month was to go to the piano.”
With an Irish name like Murphy, it’s not hard to decide where to go for vacations. “But with or without our name recognition, we like the people we meet. We appreciate that young and old emphasize the value of their musical heritage.”
Western Ireland is the center for Irish folk music, say Kathy and Steve Murphy, and they have been to that part of the Emerald Isle. They have shared their Irish experiences in programs with harp and piano for civic clubs on holidays. “We can get real busy on Saint Patrick’s Day,” Kathy said.
Concert today by Murphy
“The Prayer Project,” presented by Murphy this afternoon at 3 p.m. at Anniston First United Methodist Church, is a free concert of 11 songs, including piano and vocal solos. The soloists are Jason Wright, Elisha Wilson, Louise Ballenger and Murphy. The Chancel Choir will also sing with Murphy. The public is invited.
Hervey Folsom writes about the local arts scene every Sunday. Contact her at herveyfolsom@yahoo.com.