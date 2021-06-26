New artists, new pieces in latest exhibit at Nunnally’s Gallery

Purchase an online subscription to our website for $7.99 a month with automatic renewal. Each online subscription gives you full access to all of our newspaper websites and mobile applications. To cancel you may contact Customer Service @ 256-235-9253 or email JPAYNE@ANNISTONSTAR.COM
For a limited time, for NEW SUBSCRIBERS ONLY a NEW ANNUAL SUBSCRIPTION is just $59.99 for the first year. Existing customers do not qualify for the specials!
After the first year, we’ll automatically renew your subscription to continue your access at the regular price of $69.99 per year. Please note *Your Subscription will Automatically Renew unless you contact Customer Service To Cancel*
CLOCKWISE FROM TOP: Cathy Sorrell’s framed antique jewelry is new to Nunnally’s art gallery. An oil painting of horses by artist Mary Brown. Pottery by Nettie Bean is both attractive and functional. Marsha Nelson’s oil painting reflects a country scene in England. A canoe scene by artist Cathy Sorrell.
Summer has officially begun! Vacation time is here. Whether the destination is far away or close to home, it’s time to make plans.
Why not start your get-away by going to the Noble Street Festival and Sunny King Criterium on July 3 in downtown Anniston? There will be attractions of all kinds to enjoy, and you can also step inside Nunnally’s Noble Frame & Gallery, where you can travel near and far with your imagination by seeing the sights reflected in the paintings.