ARTISTS IN ACTION

New artists, new pieces in latest exhibit at Nunnally’s Gallery

Summer has officially begun! Vacation time is here. Whether the destination is far away or close to home, it’s time to make plans.

Why not start your get-away by going to the Noble Street Festival and Sunny King Criterium on July 3 in downtown Anniston? There will be attractions of all kinds to enjoy, and you can also step inside Nunnally’s Noble Frame & Gallery, where you can travel near and far with your imagination by seeing the sights reflected in the paintings. 

CLOCKWISE FROM TOP: Cathy Sorrell’s framed antique jewelry is new to Nunnally’s art gallery. An oil painting of horses by artist Mary Brown. Pottery by Nettie Bean is both attractive and functional. Marsha Nelson’s oil painting reflects a country scene in England. A canoe scene by artist Cathy Sorrell.

