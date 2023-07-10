Meet the stars of ‘Big Fish’, Anniston celebrates 140 years as the Model City

Purchase an online subscription to our website for $7.99 a month with automatic renewal or purchase a full year subscription for only $69.99 with automatic renewal. Each online subscription gives you full access to all of our newspaper websites and mobile applications. To cancel you may contact Customer Service @ 256-235-9253 or email ggray@annistonstar.com.
We were reminded earlier this month of Anniston’s legacy when the Model City Jubilee was held July 1 at Zinn Park, celebrating Anniston’s 140 years anniversary. It was a time to renew civic pride. Anniston was opened as a public town on July 3, 1883. Now the City of Anniston’s logo continues to recognize our locality as “The Model City.”
One of the strengths of our well-planned city, then and now, is theater. The Alabama Shakespeare Festival was founded here in 1972, but well before that an opera house was erected by the Noble family in 1883. Anniston Little Theatre was established by the late Edel Ayers and other drama enthusiasts in 1928. ALT, which evolved into Anniston Community Theatre, then CAST, continues to provide an outlet for community acting and musical talent, using volunteer effort. In fact, CAST’s next production “Big Fish” is coming up in September.