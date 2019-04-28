Euterpe, the muse for which the Euterpean Study Club was named, was a goddess in Greek mythology of lyric poetry, music and song. If we can add that the arts she inspired helps fuel the sharing of history, then Euterpe should get at least some credit for two important events this spring.
A presentation recently on Anniston’s Sunset Land Company and its contribution to the city’s growth gave the members of the Euterpean Study Club new insight into local history.
Alice Walker and Laurel Phebus, granddaughters of Hillyer Robinson who, with his brother Walter Wade Robinson, founded the company, spoke on the Robinson family and the company’s progress during its existence from 1922-2005.
Hillyer Robinson was the son of Thomas Lawrence Robinson, who was a pioneer citizen in Anniston. Hillyer Robinson, a World War I veteran, was at one time president of the Anniston Country Club and active in the Anniston Chamber of Commerce and Rotary Club.
An art interest was present in his family. His daughter Cynthia Robinson McRae was a pianist and antiques dealer, and Diana Robinson Sessions (Alice’s and Laurel’s mother) also played the piano and created crossword puzzles that were published in The New York Times during the 1940s and 1950s, according to Phebus. Diana Hills Road is named after her.
Many of the roads carved out throughout the mountain environment were named for children and grandchildren in the real estate developer’s family. Examples are Michael Lane (located off of Cynthia Crescent), Mark Woods Lane, Mont Camille Road, Alice Ridge Road, Laurel Springs Road, Christopher Way, Timothy Trace, Lynn Road, Ruby Ridge Road and, of course, Hillyer High Road.
Donoho School presents ‘Children of Eden Jr.’
At least 100 students of the Donoho School are meeting the challenge of performing a difficult musical score and giving the set and sound production unique features as they prepare for the musical drama “Children of Eden Jr.”
The musical/drama will be performed May 2 and 3 at 7 p.m at the Oxford Performing Arts Center. Although it is the student version of the Broadway show, it is a full-bodied, sophisticated presentation, according to Jennie Wall, music director.
Written by American composer Stephen Schwartz and British director John Caird, it is an inspirational musical about parents, children and faith and a musical for all ages, according to Ashley Burrage, fine arts department coordinator. “Godspell,” “Pippin” and “Wicked” were written by Schwartz.
The story brings to life the people and events in the book of Genesis — from Adam and Eve and beyond — with real human problems, feelings and characteristics. “It honors what the Bible says,” Burrage said. “It also shows the caring and gentle side of God.”
The only addition to the Genesis account is the character of Yonah (played by Griffin Burrage), whom Japheth, played by Marshall Twigg, chooses for his wife. This is unacceptable to patriarch Noah (A.J. Long), because Yonah is from the race of Caine (Jonas Abernathy), who dishonored God.
With the cast’s narration, the true story moves along with song and choreography with very little dialogue. It emphasizes forgiveness and making the right personal choices regardless of what others advise. “The Donoho stage design class is getting a workout, too,” Burrage said. “The plan is to capture the Genesis setting but adding a slightly modern touch.”
Act I opens with a new beginning; Act II closes with a new beginning again, after Noah’s family ventures out after seeing the rainbow after the flood.
Tickets are available online at www.oxfordpac.org or at the OPAC box office. Rows A-D are $15-$20. All other seats are $10 for adults and $5 for students and children.
Library book sale Saturday
The spring book sale at the Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County is May 4 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The Friends of the Library invite you to come and connect with your favorite subjects by browsing through a wide variety of titles in books, magazines and more.
Hervey Folsom writes about the local arts scene every Sunday. Contact her at herveyfolsom@yahoo.com.