Local events offer two different ways to learn about history

PLEASE NOTE: ALL ONLINE PURCHASES ARE AUTOMATIC RENEWALS UNLESS YOU EMAIL JPAYNE@ANNISTONSTAR.COM OR CONTACT CUSTOMER SERVICE @ 256-235-9253....
Purchase an online subscription to our website for $7.99 a month with automatic renewal. Each online subscription gives you full access to all of our newspaper websites and mobile applications. To cancel you may contact Customer Service @ 256-235-9253 or email JPAYNE@ANNISTONSTAR.COM
*NEW SUBSCRIBERS ONLY join with a NEW ANNUAL SUBSCRIPTION is just $59.99 for the first year. Existing customers do not qualify for the specials! AMEX is not accepted through this site.
After the first year, we’ll automatically renew your subscription to continue your access at the regular price of $69.99 per year. Please note *Your Subscription will Automatically Renew unless you contact Customer Service To Cancel*
Preservation in Calhoun County is a valuable thing for those of us who treasure local history. But there is preservation of another kind: reminders in writing of good times around the dining table.
“Peter the Patriot” dressed in Colonial attire, a book of recipes by Parker Memorial cooks, and the Calhoun County Historical Society’s next program on the history of Anniston’s Peerless Saloon & Grille bring to mind the importance of preserving ways of life that matter.