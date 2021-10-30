You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
ARTISTS IN ACTION

Local events offer two different ways to learn about history

  • Comments
Peerless Saloon.jpeg

The Peerless Saloon & Grille will be the topic for an upcoming meeting of the Calhoun County Historical Society.

 Submitted photo

Preservation in Calhoun County is a valuable thing for those of us who treasure local history. But there is preservation of another kind: reminders in writing of good times around the dining table. 

“Peter the Patriot” dressed in Colonial attire, a book of recipes by Parker Memorial cooks, and the Calhoun County Historical Society’s next program on the history of Anniston’s Peerless Saloon & Grille bring to mind the importance of preserving ways of life that matter. 

Peter Leavitt.jpg

 ‘Peter the Patriot’ is becoming a familiar figure in the community.
Bites of Heaven.jpg

The cooks of Parker Memorial Baptist Church have published a new cookbook.

Tags